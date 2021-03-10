Region Six Health official claims phone was handed over to dead woman’s sister; relatives says otherwise.

Kaieteur News – As investigations intensify over the belongings of Vanessa Lewis that went missing after she was moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital, a regional health official in Region 6 is alleging that the phone was handed over to the sister of the deceased. However, relatives are denying that they received any phone from the RHO. In fact, Joseph Lewis, uncle of Vanessa has since disclosed that a voice recording of Dr. Vishalya Sharma, the RHO of Region Six telling someone on her cellphone to put the phone in her drawer at the office and is still claiming that it has been handed over to the police by a relative. It was after the phone was not given to them that the relatives went ahead and filed a report at the Central Police Station last week.

Kaieteur News was told by Lewis that no phone has been given to them to date and they are baffled as to why the health official would inform the police that the phone was given to them.

“They said they give the phone to her sister on the Friday but that is not true,” Lewis said.

Claris Cecil Lewis, the sister, had told this publication that the RHO visited them sometime last week and when she inquired about the phone, she told them that she forgot it. The very next day, they made contact with the Regional Chairman David Armogan and her and they were told that the phone was not located. During the RHO’s visit to their home in Williamsburg last week, relatives recorded her speaking with an official from the hospital and telling them to put the phone in her drawer and so they are now questioning whether the phone was actually found or they were just told that it was.

Claris had also told Kaieteur News that after the officials could not locate the phone, the RHO called and offered to buy a phone for $100,000 but the relatives stressed that it is not about the phone but about what is in the phone that Vanessa had that could possibly provide answers in connection with her death.

Commander-in-Charge of the region, Jairam Ramlakhan, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and that they are looking at the laws in relation to misplaced property of hospital patients.

The family is expected to engage the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on the issue.

Relatives became interested in the phone after they learnt that it may have information as to who contributed to her death and why. It was revealed that a nurse who had reportedly attended to her during her delivery at the New Amsterdam Hospital had previous volatile exchanges with her on social media and with her husband’s brother in past.

Additionally, Joseph Lewis revealed that they received information from a medical professional about who performed the surgery on Vanessa.

“The doctor said that the nurse did the C-Section and they called him at 1:00 am but when he got there, she was already in a critical state but we are now wondering if she was critical at that stage and they knew they didn’t have blood or oxygen why not transfer her immediately? Why wait to transfer her?”

Sahadeo and her newborn daughter were laid to rest on Sunday at the Rose Hall Cemetery with only Dr. Veersammy Ramayya from the public health sector in attendance – no one from the Ministry of Health or Regional Health Services attended.