On duty cop discovers decomposing body at Leonora Seawall

Kaieteur News – An on-duty cop reportedly found the decomposing body of a fisherman, on Monday, lying on the rocks of the Leonora Seawall, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The fisherman has since been identified as Sadar Sookdeo, 40, popularly known as ‘Ramesh,’ of Ocean View Uitvlugt, WCD.

His remains were spotted sometime around 14:23 hrs. Crime scene experts who visited scene noted that no marks of violence were seen on the corpse and it was only clad in black boxer shorts.

Sookdeo’s remains currently lies at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it awaits an autopsy as investigation into his death continues.