Motorcyclist hospitalised following collision on the WBD

Mar 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old motorcyclist was on Monday admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital with injuries to his left leg after his bike collided with a car on the Goed Intent Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The accident which landed the motorcyclist, Kurt Lindo of Patentia, WBD in the hospital occurred around 17:15hrs.
According to police reports, the driver of the motorcar, Paul Daniels, reported to police that he was heading south along the eastern carriageway of the Patentia Public Road when he stopped to turn right (west) into Middle Dam, Goed Intent. In doing so, his car ended up colliding with the motorcycle that was heading north on the western carriage of the road at the same time.
As a result of the collision, Lindo was flung from his bike into a nearby trench where he received injuries to his left foot. The injured man was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted. He was admitted in the male surgical ward in a stable condition. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 41-year-old car driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.
However, he was taken into custody where he’s assisting with the investigations.

