Motorcyclist hospitalised following collision on the WBD

Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old motorcyclist was on Monday admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital with injuries to his left leg after his bike collided with a car on the Goed Intent Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The accident which landed the motorcyclist, Kurt Lindo of Patentia, WBD in the hospital occurred around 17:15hrs.
According to police reports, the driver of the motorcar, Paul Daniels, reported to police that he was heading south along the eastern carriageway of the Patentia Public Road when he stopped to turn right (west) into Middle Dam, Goed Intent. In doing so, his car ended up colliding with the motorcycle that was heading north on the western carriage of the road at the same time.
As a result of the collision, Lindo was flung from his bike into a nearby trench where he received injuries to his left foot. The injured man was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted. He was admitted in the male surgical ward in a stable condition. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 41-year-old car driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.
However, he was taken into custody where he’s assisting with the investigations.
Mar 10, 2021Kaieteur News – WJ Enterprise of 126 Regent, Street, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on...
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – Human rights exist on several horizons. The rights of women, LGBT people, minority groups, children,... more
Kaieteur News – I was a cinema freak in my days. I visited almost all of the cinemas in the city and even a few outside... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]