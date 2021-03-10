Local sensitization vital to Guyana’s gas-to-shore project – Energy Strategist

Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One key factor to ensuring that Guyana’s gas-to-shore project is executed without a hitch is to ensure that the local populace is fully aware of the impacts that it is likely to have on the environmental and country at large.
That piece of advice to Guyana is coming from the Vice President (VP) and Energy Strategist of US Energy Company Eversource Energy, Roger Kranenburg. He was at the time appearing on an online discussion, whereby he was examining the environmental impacts of the project on February 28.
“I think it is very important to look at the local impact and a big part of that is to look at the local sensibilities on that environmental impact and I will share with you that gas is completely and wholly consistent with an environmentally sensitive future,” he stated.
Since the announcement of the project, there has been much discussion on the environmental impact, which it may have. This is taking into consideration the fact that the governing administration identified Wales as the ideal site to set up the onshore facility without first conducting an environmental impact assessment.
That study along with a geophysical study, a geotechnical study and a lidar study are expected to be conducted soon, as according to government.
But many have argued that these studies should have been done prior to selecting a location seeing that the pipeline is expected to be placed across one of the country’s busiest river, the Demerara.
Similarly, in the US, according to the Eversource VP, the gas pipelines run throughout thousands of states so it is imperative that the public is aware of the potential environmental effects and disruptions it can have.
He continued, “If you look at the gas pipeline system in the US, it crisscrosses everything. It is all under the cities. I was hiking with my kid on a ‘gallQuin’ pipeline so the key thing is that it has to be done but it has to be done right and the companies that do it have to be held accountable for not doing it right and that starts by local sensibility.”
Mar 10, 2021Kaieteur News – WJ Enterprise of 126 Regent, Street, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on...
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – Human rights exist on several horizons. The rights of women, LGBT people, minority groups, children,... more
Kaieteur News – I was a cinema freak in my days. I visited almost all of the cinemas in the city and even a few outside... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]