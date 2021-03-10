Guyana to partake in Expo2020 Dubai later this year

Kaieteur News – Labelled as the ‘World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement,’ the Dubai Expo2020 which is slated for later this year will see Guyana participating. The country will be partaking under the theme ‘Home of nature – Land of opportunities.’

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the expo will run for 173 days, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and will be featuring food, music, technology, art, science, culture and numerous live events. The Dubai Expo is expected to attract participants from over 200 countries and companies and over 25 million visitors. With this, Guyana will use the opportunity to market its tourism product and investment opportunities and also to highlight its culture during a planned National Day.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, said the Expo presents tremendous opportunities for Guyana’s tourism product. She added, “This is a perfect, somewhat unrivalled opportunity for us to showcase Destination Guyana to the world. There will be millions of people traversing that venue, and there is no better time for us to market ourselves.”

Apart from encouraging people to visit Guyana, the Minister articulated that the Expo will also be used as an opportunity to share the investment potential within the tourism and other sectors. Walrond noted that there are franchises here for several branded hotels, one of which has already started construction. “We want to see more investment, not only in tourism but other sectors. We also want to see investment in the other regions of our country. We want to let the world know that they are welcomed to do business here,” she lamented.

At Expo2020 Dubai, local tourism stakeholders will meet with potential investors to foster relationships with international operators, tourism marketers, the media, and other participants. Several local companies are expected to attend, while others will send their products to be showcased.

The release further states that it is the first time at a World Expo, Guyana will manage a standalone pavilion. The country’s participation was funded by a US$1.5 million contribution by the Government of Dubai, which covers the cost of the pavilion, outfitting, airfare and accommodation.