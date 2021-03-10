FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers Guyana to face T&T and Bahamas in Dominican Republic; $29M to expended in this window-GFF

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s flagship Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT), the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will play their opening matches of the regional qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this month in the Dominican Republic (DR).

This has been disclosed by President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde at a press conference hosted yesterday in the VIP area ate the National Training Centre, Providence which is still under construction. Also present yesterday were GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood and Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach, Márcio Máximo.

This move, which has been described by Forde as logistically and financially prudent, has been brought on as a result of challenges being faced by all nations due to the global pandemic, covid-19.

Forde also disclosed that the GFF’s position to play there was also determined by the fact that Trinidad and Tobago decided to play their opening match on March 25th against Guyana in the Dominican Republic after that nation’s Ministry of Health did not allow the TTFA to host the match in a hot-bubble environment on March 25th.

“We are also somewhat hamstring by the UK’s decision to place Guyana on its Covid-19 “red list” of banned countries. This decision means that clubs would not be able or willing to release players for travel to Guyana. We are grateful to the Dominican Republic Football Association (DRFA) for accommodating us, and we have the full cooperation of the Bahamas Football Association, Concacaf and FIFA in this matter,” Forde further shared.

The Federation boss noted their disappointment in not being able to host the match here at this time but is hopeful that conditions would allow for this to be done in the next window in June.

The overall operational costs for this window Forde disclosed would be 27 million Guyana dollars with an additional USD$10,000 being paid to the DRFA for the hosting of the Bahamas match on March 31.

Inclusive in the operational costs is 12 million dollars being the cost for a chartered flight to the DR, the team is expected to leave on March 17 next; the same day that the team would be named.

In terms of preparation, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ 27-man local based squad has been training five-days every week since January 10th, 2021 under the guidance of Head Coach Márcio Máximo, his assistant Wilson Toledo and their support staff. The team is expected to be in tip top shape for the two matches. Covid-19 tests have been done on a weekly basis to ensure that the players and staff remain safe; the latest test was done on March 4th.

Whilst acknowledging that the group Guyana has been drawn in is competitive, President Forde also stated that it is a ‘winnable’ group.

“We all know that the first game against Trinidad and Tobago will be the crunch tie. Getting this campaign off to a good start is crucial; these matches will set the tone for the rest of the year, not just for our World Cup journey but also for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Our expectation is to come away from the T&T match with a win – and certainly nothing less than a draw and to beat the Bahamas. We have the talent, both domestic and international, and the expertise in terms of our coaching staff to deliver these results.”

Commenting on the issue of no friendly matches, Forde disclosed that the GFF would have been in negotiations with two of its Concacaf members and provisional arrangements were in place but fell through, unfortunately so, as a result of the restrictions of international travel due to covid-19 regulations.

“Despite this outcome, we are confident – and expect – that our players will be 100% physically, psychologically, technically and tactically ready for battle. We look forward to a hard-fought fixture, with our players leaving absolutely everything on the pitch as proud representatives of our nation. We also demand the same level of spirit and performance against the Bahamas, whom we shall not underestimate.”

Forde, on behalf of the players and coaching staff expressed gratitude to the Federation’s generous partners for their support so far this year; Banks DIH, Ansa McAl, Muneshwers and Broadway Hotel.

“We are deeply grateful for your contributions to the cause, which have made a big difference to our preparations. I would also like to urge the nation to unite as one behind the Golden Jaguars as they take to the international stage to represent the Golden Arrowhead and strive to make Guyana proud. You are, as ever, our “12th man” out there and we thank you in advance for your support and positivity.”