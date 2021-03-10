Latest update March 10th, 2021 11:00 AM

Apology and Retraction of Article

Dear Readers,
Kaieteur News has in recent times taken the lead in reporting on stories both directly related to Guyana’s emerging oil industry and further afield. We have set a high bar in ensuring depth and accuracy on what is a complex industry.
Yesterday, a new reporter submitted an article titled “ExxonMobil hands over ‘blank cheque’ to US court for future violations of Environmental Laws” which did not on the surface appear to be incorrect.
We subsequently, however, discovered that the article was rewritten from a satirical piece published on the Onion website. We believe that both the production and publication of the article fall short of the high standards of reporting this news organization has established, in both print and radio. We therefore offer our unreserved apology for the printing of the article and immediately retract it from publication.

