COVID-19 deaths at 204, 33 new cases recorded

Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Along with a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases documented yesterday, Guyana’s also recorded its 204th COVID-19 death.
The latest death is a 76-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who died on his way to a medical facility on Monday. According to the MOH, the new cases take the nation’s overall number of confirmed cases to 8,847.
In a breakdown, the MOH noted that Region Four recorded the majority of new cases with 19, Region Three recorded seven new cases, Region One has one case while Regions Two, Five and Six recorded two cases each.
Meanwhile, 400 patients remain in home isolation, 36 patients are in institutional isolation and seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.
To date, 8,200 persons have recovered from the disease.
