Bel Air Rubis U-17 defeated DCC in 30 overs Cricket

Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Bel Air Rubis U-17 team overcame a formidable DCC U-17 team in a 30 overs day/night cricket match on last Wednesday at the DCC ground. DCC elected to bat first and with both sides boasting several national youth players, DCC lost opener Romeo Deonarine in the third over to Daniel Goolab. The DCC innings was then built on a steady 65 run partnership between Jason Campbell and Jonathan Van Lange before off spinner Hemraj Hariprrashad dismissed Van Lange for 26.
Thereafter, the East Coast bowlers made steady inroads in the DCC batting to eventually restrict them for 129 for eight wickets. Campbell made 33, Inderjeet Nathan 29 and Daniel Mootoo 17. Neeran Bani and Nicholas Sheopersaud took three wickets for 15 and 16 respectively for the East Coast team.
In reply, Anthony Khan anchored the inning with a well compiled unbeaten 75 (6×4, 3×6) as East Coast reached their target in the 29th over whilst loosing eight wickets. Hemraj Haripresaud and Josh Alves supported with 13 and 12 respectively, whilst Inderjeet Nanan bagged five for 41 runs for the DCC team.
