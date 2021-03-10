BCB Shimron Hetmyer Grassroot Tournaments

Betsy Ground CC, Young Warriors emerge Champions at Canje, Cumberland Grounds

Kaieteur News – One of the main objectives of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Grassroot tournament continues to be fulfilled as the Betsy Ground Cricket Club created history by winning one of the two Shimron Hetmyer Challenge Cups. It was their first ever BCB cricket title, while the more established Young Warriors CC easily defeated Mt. Sinai CC to win the second Shimron Hetmyer Challenge Cup at the Cumberland Ground. It was also the first time that Mt. Sinai has reached a BCB cricket final in decades. Both tournaments were played under very strict Covid-19 guidelines as the BCB fulfills its commitment to the national Covid-19 Task Force.

At the Canje Ground, play was delayed by close to two hours due to early morning heavy showers. The first round of matches was reduced to ten overs per side.

Rose Hall Canje defeated Pathfinders CC, while RH Canje easily got passed Goed Bananen Land to reach the final. Betsy Ground won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifteen overs final. They were able to amass 81 for 8 from their allotted overs as Orin Emandin 17, R. Jugister 14, S. Beharry 11 and A. Arjune 10 reached double figures. National Junior player Isiah Thorne 2 for 21 and Sasenarine Sukhu 2 for 10 were the best bowlers for the confident home team. Needing to score 82 to win another title, Rose Hall Canje were bowled out for 63 from 11.1 overs as only Rocky Bipat 21 (2×6) and Sukhu 11 reached double figures. Jugister 5 for 14 and R. Gangaram 4 for 7 were the main destroyers for the champions. Gangaram was named Man of the Final.

Over at the Cumberland Ground, heavy early morning rain also affected the start of play. In the opening round, Mt. Sinai CC defeated Flying Star of East Bank Berbice, while Young Warriors CC got passed Tucber Park B. Batting first after winning the toss in the final. YWCC were able to amass a massive 171 for two from their allotted twenty overs. Trevon Stanislaus 50 not out, Ricardo Ramdehol 39 not out, Suresh Dhanai 27 and Mortimer Fraser 34 were the top performers with the bat for the home team. K. Chesney 1 for 11 and F. Daniels 1 for 31 were the successful bowlers for Mt. Sinai, who in reply were bowled out for 54 in 10.3 overs to lose by 117 runs. Only N. Robeer 11 and J. Austin 10 reached double figures. Jermaine Henry 4 for 15 and Kassim Khan 4 for 14 bowled well for the champions.

BCB President Hilbert Foster and Secretary Angela Haniff both praised the outstanding performances of the two champions. Foster, who is spearheading the hosting of the tournaments, hailed the victory for Betsy Ground CC as historic and urged the delighted players to build on their success. He also hailed the achievement of the Mt. Sinai team and praised the players for reaching the finals. Special thanks were extended to West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer for his continued support of Berbice Cricket. Foster stated that Hetmyer in 2021, has invested close to two million dollars into the development of cricket in the county.