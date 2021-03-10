BCB/Jeremy Gordon Challenge Cup Guymine defeat Tucber A to lift first title in decade

Kaieteur News – After been off the scene for several years, the once powerful Guymine Cricket Club started the long climb to the top with a thrilling six wicket victory over Tucber Park A in the final of the BCB/ Jeremy Gordon Grassroot tournament.

The Berbice Cricket Board has now successfully completed seven of the ten grassroot tournaments it has planned to play in an effort to return the passion for the game after an enforced break due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Early morning showers forced the organisers to reduce the first round of matches to ten overs per side. Tucber Park defeated home team Edinburgh by 29 runs, while Guymine fought hard to get past East Bank Blazers by six wickets off the last ball of the match. In the final, Tucber Park batting first, reached 95 for 8 from their allotted fifteen overs. Berbice under 19 Captain Gevon Shultz top scored with 27 and received support from former Guyana under19 player Garfield Benjamin with 18. Veteran Charlie Shepherd took 4 for 22 with his crafty off spin.

In reply, Guymine were made to work hard for the required runs as Tucber Park kept the screws tight. Despite some extras and ordinary fielding, Guymine struggled and the game was only completed off the last ball. Former Berbice youth player Joel Seitram top scored with 22, decorated with one six and two boundaries, while Roger Williams contributed with 18. Medium pacer Orlando Tanner took 2 for 10 from three impressive overs while Benjamin ended with 2 for 5 runs in a memorable final over. With five runs to defend, Benjamin was hit for a boundary but recovered to remove two wickets before conceding a wide to end the match. Charlie Shepherd was named Man of the Final.

Jeremy Gordon is a former member of the Tucber Park CC who now resides in Toronto, Canada. The fiery fast bowler who has represented Canada at the international level expressed his support for the development of the game in the Ancient County. BCB Executive Member Neil Rudder hailed the tournament as a resounding success and expressed thanks to Gordon for his sponsorship. Rudder also congratulated the host Edinburgh CC for making sure that all the Covid-19 guidelines set down by the BCB was followed during the day.

The six other tournaments to be successfully completed are Karran and Sons (Kennard Memorial Ground), Nagamootoo Brothers Cup (Whim Ground), Narsingh Deonarine Cup (Chesney), Chattergoon Brother Cup (Fyrish Ground), Shimron Hetmyer Cup (Canje Ground) and Hetmyer Challenge Cup (Cumberland Ground). The remaining tournaments to be played shortly are the Mukesh Appiah Cup (Kendalls Union Cricket Ground), Troy Halley Cup (Bush Lot Ground) and Lillian Nandu Memorial Cup (Port Mourant Ground).