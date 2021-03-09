We shall not forsake Cheddi’s sacrifice

Dear Editor,

Comrades of all walks of life reflect upon Our Great Founder Leader who had dedicated his passion and love towards the uplifting of our people. Even after he embraced those who in turn rejected and betrayed him, he found the strength to continue to uplift those who remained loyal to his vision for Our Great Nation. Thanks to him our people have many opportunities before them and a clear understanding of how to go forward in the quest for the betterment of all of our Comrades. We shall not forsake his sacrifice and we continue to learn from his experience. The leadership he had given to our people continues to unite us as our ancestors were initially united in their struggle for independence. Though hunger for power and greed has separated and led many away from the path that was set for our upliftment, his vision continues to lead those who are steadfast in what he had begun. We continue to fight for the betterment of our families, our villages, our communities, our workers and all law abiding citizens of Our Nation. The passion and principles of H.E., Dr. Cheddi Jagan, continue to lead us to fight for a stronger, united, safe and prosperous nation that continues to progress down a path where we no longer have those amongst us that are treated unfairly and whose universal rights are not respected and protected by our country. All Guyanese must show respect for the sacrifices made over the years by His Excellency, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, and his wife, Her Excellency, Janet Jagan. Without their presence and dedication to our nation, the voice of reason and consideration for those who were neglected due to race, economic circumstances and a belief that is rooted in the Cooperative Spirit, we would not have progressed this far as One Nation.

Communal thought brings clearer perspective, cooperative action brings progress and a deep belief in the will of the people brings with it a nation that embraces the right to vote and with this responsibility our nation cannot neglect the voice and future of its citizens including those of its sons and daughters. For these reasons and all the fruit that His Excellency’s fight for the right to vote has brought into fruition, we must always show our respect and thanks for our Founder Leader, H.E., Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

Yours truly,

Jamil Changlee