Vaccine is free!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People just ‘pamping a scene.’ Dem just “playing styles” or playing silly. Nuff ah dem wah sehing dem nah tekkin de vaccine gan be de fuss fuh line up when it start to roll out.

India give we vaccine fuh 40,000 people. Most of dat gan done pun dem health workers. China give we fuh 10,000 people but dem boys know dat some of we Guyanese gan skin-up we nose pun de Chinese vaccine. COVAX gan give we another 100,000 doses and we gan get another 100,000 doses from the African Union Day.

We gan still short. But dat is wah yuh gat fuh expect when we gat oil wealth but we begging fuh vaccine rather dan putting in we order long ago fuh buy.

De vaccine is free. And Guyanese like freeness.

When de fuss set of vaccine fuss come, nuff of dem frontline workers decide dat dem nah tekkin it. But only fuh de time being. Dem waiting fuh see wah gan happen. But dem boys know dat dem gan tek it. Is just trying to fuh show how dem brave but dem boys know dem knee knocking. Dem frighten burial ground more dan dem frighten Dracula.

Dem boys nag frighten wah gan happen in de election fuh de Presidency of de West Indies Cricket Board. Dem boys seh is time for a change and is time for a Guyanese.

When was Chetty time fuh become President, dem mek excuse and seh dat because he gat horse race betting shop dat is gambling. De man company don’t bet pun cricket though. Was so dem bin try fuh block a Guyanese from getting de wuk.

Dem boys seh is high time a Guyanese become de President. But dem boys know dat de competition stiff. But this is we best chance.

Talk half and wait fuh see who lining up fuh de vaccine!