US CDC advises against co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines

– local Health Ministry advises against taking COVID-19 vaccine and filaria pills together

Kaieteur News – The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States of America (US) has advised against the co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines. This is because data is lacking on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines being administered simultaneously with other vaccines.

The US CDC said that the series of COVID-19 vaccines should be routinely administered alone.

Notably, most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, weeks apart. When the vaccines are administered, there should be a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration of any other vaccine, according to the CDC. “However, COVID-19 and other vaccines may be administered within a shorter period in situations where the benefits of vaccination are deemed to outweigh the potential unknown risks of vaccine co-administration (e.g., tetanus-toxoid-containing vaccination as part of wound management, rabies vaccination for post-exposure prophylaxis, measles or hepatitis.) A vaccination during an outbreak or to avoid barriers to or delays in COVID-19 vaccination (e.g., in long-term care facility residents or healthcare personnel who received influenza or other vaccinations before or upon admission or on boarding),” it outlined.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Ministry of Health has advised against taking filaria pills and COVID-19 vaccines on the same day. The Filaria drug administration campaign and the COVID-19 immunization campaigns are both being rolled out currently and there is a chance that persons may seek to have them both on the same day.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has stated that it is an extra precautionary measure to prevent potential side effects. He stated that the Health Ministry has established internal protocols “out of an abundance of caution” to monitor side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccines and it would be hard to monitor those side effects if the vaccines are taken with other medications.

Both campaigns started last month. The Filaria campaign started with Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica), while the COVID-19 immunization campaign kick started with frontline health care workers.