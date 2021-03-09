Two in custody over man found dead in Bagotstown home

Kaieteur News – Police have detained two men in connection with the death of the 31-year-old taxi driver, who was found dead in his Norton Street, Bagotstown home last week.

This was confirmed by a police official yesterday. The official, however, was unable to provide any information about the men’s identity or the circumstances that led to them being detained. The men are being questioned as the investigation continues.

The father of three, Raoul Anthony Melville, was discovered lying motionless on his living room floor Thursday morning by his 11-year-old son. Melville, who resided with his wife, his younger son and daughter, was last seen alive just after midnight on Thursday.

When Kaieteur News reached out to the Melville family, the dead man’s mother, Shafali Melville, related that just after 08:00 hrs. she had sent her 11-year-old grandson, who resides with her, to call his father (Raoul). Shafali said after a few minutes her grandson returned screaming and shouting, “Tony dead and he deh on the ground.” She recalled that she immediately left what she was doing and ran to her son’s house, which is located a stone’s throw away from hers. When she arrived, she saw her son lying on the floor and his music set was playing. The woman recounted calling out for him but after realizing that he was not breathing, she started to panic. After alerting her husband and her other son, further checks were made and Melville’s entire bedroom was seen ransacked and dismantled. The devastated mother told this publication that the 31-year-old taxi driver was found between a chair set and injuries were seen on his neck. His neck, she said bore a black and blue mark and blood was on his mouth and nose. She added that his back also had a few marks.

According to a police report, the dead man’s house showed no sign of forced entry. The body was removed and an investigation has since been launched.