Two female pensioners are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Mar 09, 2021

Kaieteur News –  The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported two elderly females as the latest COVID-19 fatalities.
In a press release, the Ministry said that the deceased are a 64-year-old female from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 69-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the MOH, both persons died while receiving treatment at its medical facility and have been recorded as the 202nd and 203rd COVID-19 deaths.
The MOH also reported seven new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the case toll to 8,814.
The dashboard shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 14 in institutional quarantine, 43 in institutional isolation and 389 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,171 persons have recovered to date with 57 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

 

