Trial underway for man accused of murder outside nightclub

Mar 09, 2021 News

Mark Lowchee called ‘Marc Lee.’

Kaieteur News – The trial of Mark Lowchee, the man charged for the 2003 murder outside of the Blue Iguana Nigh Club, is currently underway before Justice, Navindra Singh, at the Georgetown High Court. The case against Lowchee commenced yesterday before the judge and jury.
The accused known as Marc Lee is charged for gunning down Albouystown resident, Collis De Abreu, outside the Blue Iguana nightclub at Light and Fifth Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown on September 21, 2003.
He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge and is represented by attorney, Ravindra Mohabir. According to the facts of the case presented by State Counsel, Tiffny Lyken, on the date previously mentioned, Lowchee used a handgun and opened fire outside the then-popular Blue Iguana nightspot, killing De Abreu and injuring two other persons.
The shooting likely stemmed from a misunderstanding between the accused and the owner of the nightclub, over a drinking glass belonging to the Blue Iguana.
It is further alleged that the accused discharged several rounds in the vicinity of the nightclub. After the incident, De Abreu, and the other injured persons were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.
De Abreu was however pronounced dead upon arrival. Police investigations were conducted but Lowchee was not immediately arrested. He evaded the police for14 years until his capture in 2017. The accused, who by then had become partly handicapped due to a stroke to his left side, faced a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Magistrate Court. The PI was presided over by Magistrate, Leron Daly, who concluded that there is enough evidence for Lowchee to face a judge and jury. Last Thursday, the accused stood before Justice Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court and pleaded not guilty to the crime

