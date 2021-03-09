Teen raped, 7 months pregnant

– father reportedly in hiding

Kaieteur News – A teenage girl, from the North West District (NWD), Region One, who was allegedly raped by her father, is now seven months pregnant. While an investigation was launched into the matter, the father has reportedly gone into hiding.

Kaieteur News was told that the 15-year-old girl is presently staying with a relative in Region Three.

According to a source, the discovery was made after the teen’s father sent her out to spend time with the relative, under the pretext that she was just going for vacation.

When the teen was questioned, she disclosed that she was raped by her father.

The teenage girl stated that her mother and father have five children together, all females, and she is the eldest. According to the teen, her mother started working last year, and this caused a problem between her parents.

She said one day when her mother came home, her father reportedly put her mother’s clothes outside and subsequently put her out. She stated since then she and her sisters were living with their father.

The 15-year-old further alleged that during June 2020, her father started sexually molesting her. She said at first that she did not realize she was pregnant until months later, when she started to feel something moving in her belly.

According to the teen, she then informed her father. She said her father later called her cousin, who lives in Region Three, and told her that his daughter wants to spend some time with her.

It was while the teen was staying with her relative that it was discovered that she was raped and impregnated.

The child was then taken to a police station located in Region Three, where the matter was reported. She was also taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she obtained a medical certificate, which showed that she is seven months along.

Additionally, when Kaieteur News contacted Regional Commander, Khalid Mandall, he stated that the matter was never reported in Region One, but an in transit message was sent to Region One for the arrest of the suspect, who allegedly raped his daughter.

He said when the ranks visited the home the suspect was nowhere to be found. Commander Mandall also told Kaieteur News that several attempts were made after that but the suspect is still in hiding.

The child reportedly told her relative that she does not want to go back home but she is concerned for her four sisters, the eldest being 12.

A man hunt has since been launched to find the man.