Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:17 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket equipment to WCC

Mar 09, 2021 Sports

CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali (2nd from right) along with CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen (2nd from left), WCC Secretary Nazeer Mohamed and Mrs. Ali display the equipment.

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies on Sunday last presented a quantity of cricket equipment to the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.
The equipment which include bats, pads and gloves were presented to the Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed by CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali.
Ali was part of the Everest Masters team which took on Wakenaam Masters in a limited overs fixture at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Ali said he is pleased to give back to the society and urged the youths present to remain committed to both their education and cricket. He noted the importance of discipline and pledged his continued support.
Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ali and said the equipment will be of tremendous benefit to the youths on the island.
Also present was CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen who like Mohamed thanked Ali for his kind gesture.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket equipment to WCC

Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket equipment to WCC

Mar 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies on Sunday last presented a quantity of cricket equipment to the Wakenaam Cricket Committee. The equipment which include bats, pads and gloves were...
Read More
NAFICO on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

NAFICO on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Mar 09, 2021

Local World Archery Americas official sends Women’s Day message as logo competition launched

Local World Archery Americas official sends...

Mar 09, 2021

Kildonan Cricket Club elects new office bearers

Kildonan Cricket Club elects new office bearers

Mar 09, 2021

Guyana highest ranked team for FIBA WC Americas Pre-Qualifier

Guyana highest ranked team for FIBA WC Americas...

Mar 09, 2021

GFF celebrates International Women’s Day with call for change

GFF celebrates International Women’s Day with...

Mar 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Read between the lines

    You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]