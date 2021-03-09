Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket equipment to WCC

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies on Sunday last presented a quantity of cricket equipment to the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.

The equipment which include bats, pads and gloves were presented to the Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed by CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali.

Ali was part of the Everest Masters team which took on Wakenaam Masters in a limited overs fixture at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Ali said he is pleased to give back to the society and urged the youths present to remain committed to both their education and cricket. He noted the importance of discipline and pledged his continued support.

Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ali and said the equipment will be of tremendous benefit to the youths on the island.

Also present was CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen who like Mohamed thanked Ali for his kind gesture.