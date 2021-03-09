Pensioner crushed to death by truck on Mandela Ave.

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:21 AM
Mar 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – Yesterday a 60-year-old pensioner of Albouystown, Georgetown lost his life after he was crushed by a truck at the junction of Houston Public Road and Mandela Avenue.
Dead is Gansham Cooblall of Curtis Street, Alouystown. The accident occurred around 10:55hrs in the vicinity of the DSL outlet.
According to police reports, the left side front of motor lorry GYY1980 came into contact with the 60-year-old which caused him to fall on to the road way. After he fell, the left side front wheel of the truck ran over him. Immediately an alarm was raised, and the driver in the process of reversing the vehicle, ended up colliding with the front centre of another motor lorry which was just behind. That motor lorry sustained damage to its front.
After police arrived at the scene, Cooblall was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 36-year-old truck driver of Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. However, he was taken into custody where he’s assisting with the investigations.
