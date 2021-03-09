Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina/ GuyanaNRA Smallbore Action Pistol Match

Dr. Johan DaSilva, Lennox Braithwaite & Rajiv Latchana are A, B & C Class winners

Kaieteur News – The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Shooting Association (GuyanaNRA) fired off their 2021 season in style on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle Ranges with an Action Pistol Match sponsored by Orinduik Development Inc.

and Aquafina.

When the sand was settled at the Ranges after five competitive Stages, Dr. Johan DaSilva amassed 309 points to win the A-Class competition from Azad Hassan (291 points) and Satya Dayaram who ended on 284 points.

Dr. DaSilva won Stage-Three with 40 points as opposed to Dayaram’s 33 and Hassan’s, 32. Stage-Five also went to Dr. DaSilva who tallied 90 points, Hassan 78 and Dayaram 70. Stage-One saw Dr. DaSilva and Dayaram ending on 126 points apiece with Hassan one point back on 125.

Stage-Two was taken by Hassan with 25 points, Dr. DaSilva and Dayaram totaled 15 each. Dayaram ruled the roost in Stage-Four with 40 points ahead of Dr. DaSilva with 38 and Hassan’s 31.

Much more known for his exploits with the Rifle as a top shot in Guyana and the Caribbean while holding his own further afield, Lennox Braithwaite won the B-Class shoot with a total of 280 points from fellow rifleman Roberto Tiwari who managed 274 points with the third place going to Joshua Ramlakan with 270 points.

Braithwaite got off to a fine start with victory in Stage-One, tallying 134 points to Ramlakan’s 129 and Tiwari’s, 116. Braithwaite maintained his hold even though he shared the top spot in Stage-Two with Ramlakan (25 points each) with Tiwari managing 10.

Tiwari and Ramlakan shared the spoils for Stage-Three with 34 points apiece, Braithwaite accumulated 25. Braithwaite was back to winning ways in Stage-Four putting together 43 points to Ramlakan’s 34 and Tiwari’s, 32.

Stage-Five went to Tiwari who racked up 82 points ahead of Braithwaite’s 53 and Ramlakan who got 48.

The C-Class was ruled by Rajiv Latchana who won with 269 points, leaving in 2nd place, Yonelle DeAbreu (261) and Stefan John with 245. After falling four points behind after Stage-One which was taken by De Abreu (114 points), John (106); Latchana ensured he was more accurate hitting the target as he ended on 25-points with DeAbreu at the end of Stage-Two; John managed 15.

Stage-Three went to Latchana with 40 points, DeAbreu 31 and John 19. Latchana and John ended Stage-Four with 39 points apiece and DeAbreu, 31. Stage-Five was taken by John who fired his way to 66 points, Latchana 61 and DeAbreu, 60.

The top three shooters in each of the three classes were rewarded with trophies, compliments of Orinduik Development Inc. and Aquafina.

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Capotain, Dale Hing expressed thanks to the sponsor and all eth shooters for making the opening event for 2021 a resounding success whilst promising that the season would be a very hectic one.