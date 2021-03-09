New Board installed to handle Kidney Foundation affairs

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:20 AM

Kaieteur News – A new board has been installed to handle the affairs of the Kidney Foundation of Guyana (KFG), a non-profit foundation established since 2010, to provide support for persons living with kidney disease in Guyana.
The new executive members of the foundation consists of Chairman/President – Major General Retired Joe Singh; Vice-Chairman – Dr. Areefa Alladin; Secretary – Dr. Maranatha Persaud; Treasurer – Dr. Obadele Thorne; Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Dr. Nicolas Elliot; Public Awareness Committee – Dr. Jarrel Watson and Nadine Luthers-Williams and Executive members – Ivonna Samaroo and Roshini Razack.
The Foundation was first established in the year 2010 with the aim of collaborating with the Government and other Non-Governmental Organisations to provide support for persons living with kidney disease in Guyana.
Its mandate is to also contribute to the prevention of Kidney disease and kidney failure by educating the population on modifying risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
Against this backdrop, the Foundation hopes to raise public awareness during the observance of this year’s World Kidney Day, which is celebrated every year on March 11.
Under this year’s theme: ‘Living well with Chronic Kidney Disease’, the Foundation has planned and engaged a series of media events for the month of March that will target members of the public. These events will be spearheaded by doctors as well as patients living with Kidney disease.
To this end, the executive membership of the Foundation has been making themselves available for interviews and any information persons may need regarding this topic during the period.

