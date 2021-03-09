New Board installed to handle Kidney Foundation affairs

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:20 AM
Mar 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A new board has been installed to handle the affairs of the Kidney Foundation of Guyana (KFG), a non-profit foundation established since 2010, to provide support for persons living with kidney disease in Guyana.
The new executive members of the foundation consists of Chairman/President – Major General Retired Joe Singh; Vice-Chairman – Dr. Areefa Alladin; Secretary – Dr. Maranatha Persaud; Treasurer – Dr. Obadele Thorne; Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Dr. Nicolas Elliot; Public Awareness Committee – Dr. Jarrel Watson and Nadine Luthers-Williams and Executive members – Ivonna Samaroo and Roshini Razack.
The Foundation was first established in the year 2010 with the aim of collaborating with the Government and other Non-Governmental Organisations to provide support for persons living with kidney disease in Guyana.
Its mandate is to also contribute to the prevention of Kidney disease and kidney failure by educating the population on modifying risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
Against this backdrop, the Foundation hopes to raise public awareness during the observance of this year’s World Kidney Day, which is celebrated every year on March 11.
Under this year’s theme: ‘Living well with Chronic Kidney Disease’, the Foundation has planned and engaged a series of media events for the month of March that will target members of the public. These events will be spearheaded by doctors as well as patients living with Kidney disease.
To this end, the executive membership of the Foundation has been making themselves available for interviews and any information persons may need regarding this topic during the period.
Mar 09, 2021Kaieteur News – The Under17 cricket team of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will be in action tomorrow and Friday in two 30-over matches at their Queenstown venue. The action starts at 4:30pm...
Mar 09, 2021
Mar 09, 2021
Mar 09, 2021
Mar 09, 2021
Mar 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]