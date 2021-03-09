NAFICO on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:16 AM
Mar 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – North American Fire & General Insurance Company Limited (NAFICO) of Regent & Hinck Streets, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March, 13th 2021.
North American Life Insurance Company Limited (Nalico) and North American Fire and General Insurance Company Limited (Nafico) are two of the largest life and general insurance companies with fifteen (15) branches across Guyana.
Nalico and Nafico are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Edward B Beharry & Co. Ltd.
Nalico offers a wide range of Life, Health, Pension and Annuity products. Nafico offers a wide range of Property, Liability and Motor Insurance products.
Mr. Basil Mahadeo, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer readily agreed to co-sponsor this BIG MAN CRICKET tournament since he believe it would help to get our senior cricketers more actively involved in the game of cricket which ultimately would lead to healthier lifestyles and enhancement of community.
