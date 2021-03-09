Local World Archery Americas official sends Women’s Day message as logo competition launched

Kaieteur News – In a message from Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Chairperson of the Gender Equity Committee of

World Archery Americas, the Guyanese executive noted, “Today (yesterday) marks International Women’s Day, and as such, our Gender Equity Committee wishes to commemorate this important date by launching our “Logo Competition”. We welcome participation in this fun Competition from all the men, women, boys and girls in the Americas. Whether you are a NOC Member, an Association Executive, a Judge, Coach, Athlete, School child, a general member of the public, this Competition is for you.”

In her message she gave details of the logo competition: “The Panel will be looking at a Logo for the WAA Gender Equity Committee that will encompass promoting Archery as a sport for everyone: men and women in the Americas. As such, your Logo design should express equity, archery, inclusion, and the Americas all together under one depiction.

And what will the winner be receiving? Bragging rights of course for what will become a familiar Logo used across the Americas! We know that will be enough for the winner, but we wish to add and offer a US$100.00 monetary prize for the Winner.”

Entries for the competition can be sent to email [email protected] on or before the deadline for submission being May 21, 2021 which coincidentally will be World Day for Cultural Diversity. Designs must be submitted in .jpg or .png format with a minimum of 1500 px.