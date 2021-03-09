Linden man found dead after altercation with neighbours

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – Linden police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Linden farmer, whose lifeless body was found in a track close to his home Saturday evening. Dead is 47-year-old, Samuel De Souza, a farmer of Lot 50 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

According to police, the now dead man lived alone. Police reported too that before he was found dead, he had an altercation with a female who, along with her daughter, confronted him. He subsequently ran away through the track leading to his home but sometime later, two unidentified males came out of the said track and told the woman and her daughter that the victim was dead.

His brother, Jacob De Souza, told Kaieteur News that his brother told him last Sunday, that he is having issues with a neighbour, which was becoming violent. “He told me he and the neighbour (name given) have a problem, and he said I want you to listen me carefully what I have to tell you. He said the neighbour drink up and break up bottle in front the shop and when he asked he why he did that he draw a scissors and jook him and my brother cuff him,” the brother related. He said when he went on Saturday to check on his brother, he was told that he was murdered. Neighbours related to him that the feud that started the week before continued with the named individual and his family, which included two females. After another physical altercation on Saturday, his brother left to walk through the track to go home and someone came and informed persons in the community that he was lying in the track dead. “Everybody knows my brother, he is humble and quiet, he don’t pick no trouble. They are always coming and thieve out he fruits and so from the yard,” Jacob De Souza further said.

When the Police visited the scene, the deceased was observed lying on his back in the track in front of his home. A wooden-handle spear was observed resting on his body with what appeared to be blood. Three knives and a screw driver were found in the deceased pants waist. His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from it. There were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.

The deceased was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Neighbours described De Souza as a hardworking and quiet individual.

The two females were taken into custody, and were said to assisting the police in their investigation.

According to police, a port mortem was conducted on DeSouza’s remains yesterday by Government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary.

Dr. Singh, according to police, gave the cause of death as hypotension and gastritis. The medical practitioner explained that the internal bleeding was cause by frequent movement of the deceased which led to the hypotension. He also added that this was also caused by the deceased’s smoking and consuming alcohol which was found in his stomach.

The body was then handed over to relatives for burial.