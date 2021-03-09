Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kwakwani logger killed by falling tree

Mar 09, 2021 News

Dead: Patrick Gonsalves

The logger after the tree fell on him.

Kaieteur News – A logger is now dead after a tree fell and pinned him to the ground. Dead is Patrick Gonsalves, of Kwakwani, Upper-Berbice River. The incident occurred in the #28 Miles, Unamco Backdam, on Sunday March 7, 2021, between 13:00 hrs. and 14:00 hrs.
According to reports, Gonsalves and his saw man were at the time felling trees, when the last one they fell, pinned him to the ground.
“We were cutting trees at the time, we stepped away from a tree I just cut and the man said let’s watch for when it will fall. In less than a minute he shoved me and say run the tree is falling!” the saw man related to this newspaper. Before he knew it, Gonsalves, was on the ground under the tree.
“When I looked back, I saw the tree on his feet, I quickly sawed it off and place him in a sitting position and left for assistance,” he said.
In his bid to assist the logger, the man said he went to get a taxi, but upon his return, Gonsalves was motionless. He subsequently made contact with the Kwakwani Police Station. The body was later escorted to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where Gonsalves was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. (Vanessa Braithwaite)

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GFF celebrates International Women’s Day with call for change

GFF celebrates International Women’s Day with call for change

Mar 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) commemorated International Women’s Day (IWD) with a challenge to society to change the way it perceives and treats women, and by issuing a...
Read More
Big Man Cricket Tournament not approved by GCB

Big Man Cricket Tournament not approved by GCB

Mar 09, 2021

GSCL Inc President’s Cup…Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles; Regal, Speedboat declared joint winners after open final abandoned

GSCL Inc President’s Cup…Regal clinch...

Mar 08, 2021

AAG second development meet…Archibald wins 100m dash again

AAG second development meet…Archibald wins...

Mar 08, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Mar 08, 2021

Big Man Cricket to hold pre-tournament meeting

Big Man Cricket to hold pre-tournament meeting

Mar 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Read between the lines

    You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]