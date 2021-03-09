Kwakwani logger killed by falling tree

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:12 AM
Kaieteur News – A logger is now dead after a tree fell and pinned him to the ground. Dead is Patrick Gonsalves, of Kwakwani, Upper-Berbice River. The incident occurred in the #28 Miles, Unamco Backdam, on Sunday March 7, 2021, between 13:00 hrs. and 14:00 hrs.
According to reports, Gonsalves and his saw man were at the time felling trees, when the last one they fell, pinned him to the ground.
“We were cutting trees at the time, we stepped away from a tree I just cut and the man said let’s watch for when it will fall. In less than a minute he shoved me and say run the tree is falling!” the saw man related to this newspaper. Before he knew it, Gonsalves, was on the ground under the tree.
“When I looked back, I saw the tree on his feet, I quickly sawed it off and place him in a sitting position and left for assistance,” he said.
In his bid to assist the logger, the man said he went to get a taxi, but upon his return, Gonsalves was motionless. He subsequently made contact with the Kwakwani Police Station. The body was later escorted to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where Gonsalves was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. (Vanessa Braithwaite)
