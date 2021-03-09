Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:14 AM

Kildonan Cricket Club elects new office bearers

Mar 09, 2021 Sports

Newly elected executives of the Kildonan Cricket club.

Kaieteur News – The Kildonan Cricket Club of Corentyne Berbice recently held their Annual General Meeting and election of Office Bearers at the club’s office at Kildonan Corentyne Berbice.
At the end of the activity, which was supervised by Berbice Cricket Board President, Hilbert Foster, who also served as the Returning Officer, a number of persons were elected to serve for the 2021/ 2022 period.
Those elected to serve are President, Pastor Quacy Henry; he will have as his Vice President Patrick Rodrigues, while Aubrey Collins is the Secretary.
The Treasurer is Qualis Winter with the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer being Natasha Brusch.
There are four committee members in Godfrey Mendonca, Dawn Kyte, Colin Moore and Derrice Mendonca.
Foster urged the executives to lift the standard of Kildonan Cricket and committed himself to assisting as much as possible.
The BCB President also handed over three special prizes for a fund raising raffle. He took the opportunity to encourage overseas based former residents of the village to get in contact with the new executives to assist. (Samuel Whyte)

 

