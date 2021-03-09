If it is positive, then I will speak and if it is negative, then that too

Dear Editor,

I understand that the Hon. Attorney General of Guyana, Mr. Anil Nandlall, MP, SC, spoke publicly of some presentations of mine, re. matters in our country. I am encouraged that he found time and voice to share how he and his people viewed what I articulated through different channels. I remind all fellows-contemporaries, critics, countrymen and women-that all I am doing is delivering on the kind of public service, which I returned home to embody.

The Attorney General found it pleasing to mention my name twice because of what was said or written. First, the direct and disparaging aim taken by the opposition was held as noteworthy by the AG. A crude rendition of the AG’s pronouncement goes like this: the coalition is so bad, that even one of their own has seen it fit to condemn it. I detect that that has caused some (perhaps much) excitement and conversation within the PPP. When that was made known to me, my response was that there is appreciation that the AG (and his own) are happy, but with this caveat: that he and his would be just as grinningly mirthful when I denounce their poor works and group. That would be the PPP, and from the president on down, and all in between who fail to do what is right by this country’s peoples. I believe that Mr. Nandlall could be honest enough and man enough not to castigate such undistilled pungency as reeking of the partisan (then). After all, it is what I have not shrunk from; not when contemplating the perversities of the players, as assessed.

Then, the same Mr. Nandlall was reported to be besides himself to exclaim that yours truly (someone from the devil’s side) could speak publicly, with praise incorporated, of the things that his PPP government was engaged in; and that it had to be doing good. I agree that there are some things that some of his group is doing well. The Hon. Ministers of Social Protection and Public Works are two, who come to mind immediately. AG Nandlall (and all Guyanese) has to appreciate something on which I am adamant: I will be neither hesitant nor silent whenever and regarding whoever is doing what is constructive for this society and its citizens. If it is positive, then I will speak. By the same token, if it is negative, then that, too, will be written and covered in scorching terms. I trust that he will remember that, and all of the PPP/C, PNC, AFC, PSC, and all the comrades, together with him. In sum, when what is done is about country, count on me to congratulate. When it is not, expect the arsenal to assail. If there are others of similar balance, I am their ally. If not, I distance myself. And last, if in this regard I am the only voice in the wilderness, then that is part of the public service terrain, too, that must be covered cleanly, conscientiously.

Yours truly,

GHK Lall