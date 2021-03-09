Guyana highest ranked team for FIBA WC Americas Pre-Qualifier

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s senior men’s basketball team have been confirmed as one of the four National Basketball Federations that will be competing in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre- Qualifier in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador.

The competition dates has also been confirmed as April14-18, 2021 which is one week later that previously communicated. The competition schedule has been adjusted to allow for the completion of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) to allow National Federations to field their best teams to participate in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre-Qualifier.

Team Guyana is expected to arrive in San Salvador April 12th and depart April 19th. The competition format will be Round Robin and the top three (3) teams will advance to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre- Qualifier in July 2021.

The teams that will be participating in the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre-Qualifier first round are:

• Costa Rica (CRC)

• Guyana (GUY)

• El Salvador (ESA)

• Nicaragua (NCA)

Guyana will be the highest ranked team in this pre-qualifying competition according to the latest FIBA World Rankings. Guyana’s highest achieved rank was 98 in late November 2020 and has since fell two spots due to the lack of international competition.

FIBA World Rankings (WR) presented by Nike:

• Guyana (GUY) – WR 100

• Costa Rica (CRC) WR – 106

• Nicaragua (NCA) – WR 116

• El Salvador (ESA) – WR – 133

FIBA Americas Regional Office has provided the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) a comprehensive package outlining the requirements and deadlines for completing and uploading the required documents into the competition portal including the Eligibility of Players, Preliminary Delegation List (maximum of 24), Team Doctor, Covid-19 Compliance Team Official, Pre-Travel PCR Test Results and Uniform Artwork.

FIBA has also communicated that at FIBA’s discretion, doping checks can be performed at any of the venues of the event, whether at competition venue, training venues or hotel, during competition time and that Team Guyana must comply with any anti-doping officer according to Article 2 of the FIBA Internal Regulations, Book 4 that oversee Anti-Doping Rule Violations. All of the GABF’s players are mandated to complete the WADA Whereabouts form as mandated by the GABF and the Guyana Olympic Association – National Anti-Doping Organization (GOA/ NADO).