Four charges for woman who verbally abused COVID relief distributor

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Princess Street woman was yesterday dragged before the court to answer to four charges, which allege that she verbally assaulted a COVID-19 relief cash grant distributor, used threatening behaviour, assaulted a TSU rank and damaged his tactical vest.
The woman, Vanessa Gonsalves, 38, a vendor of Lot 45 Princess Street, Georgetown, made her first court appearance before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. She denied all four charges and the matter adjourned to April 19, 2021.
The first charge alleges that on March 5, 2021, at Russell Street, Charlestown, she displayed threatening behaviour towards Alicia Adams, a COVID-19 relief cash grant distributer. The second charge stated that on March 5, 2021, at Russell Street, Charlestown too, she used abusive language towards Adams.
The third and fourth charge allege that on the same date and location, Gonsalves unlawfully assaulted Police Constable, Vickram Luknauth, a peace officer who was acting in the execution of his duty, and unlawfully and maliciously damaged his tactical vest, valued $9,500.
Gonsalves is being represented by attorney-at-law, Darren Wade. The lawyer told the court that his client was allegedly assaulted by ranks and received a black and blue eye.
He also told the court that the police kept his client in custody from March 5, until yesterday for bailable offenses. Wade then asked for Gonsalves to be released on her own recognizance.
However, the police prosecutor objected to bail being granted, citing that Gonsalves allegedly assaulted a peace officer and damaged his property.
Magistrate, Isaacs-Marcus, granted Gonsalves bail in the sum of $5,000 for the threatening behaviour charge and self-bail on the other three charges.
