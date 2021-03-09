Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:19 AM

DCC to face Bel Air Rubis and EBE Under17s in 30-over matches

Mar 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Under17 cricket team of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will be in action tomorrow and Friday in two 30-over matches at their Queenstown venue.
The action starts at 4:30pm both days with Bel Air Rubis Under17 team their opponents tomorrow and a keenly contest game is anticipated between the two sides. On Friday the DCC lads will oppose their EBE counterparts in another 30-over fixture as the club and well wishers seek to have valuable match practice for the youngsters following limited playing time due to the covid19 pandemic affecting sports all over the world.
The teams for tomorrow’s action will come from: Bel Air Rubis Squad: Ajay Gainda Capt., Nicholas Shiopersaud V/Capt, Anthony Khan, Omari Lalbachan, Daniel Goolab, Josh Alves, Joshau Alves, Mohan Raghunauth, Hemraj Harprashad, Sasnarine Haricharan, Bramanand Rabindranauth, Neeran Bani, Alex Datterdeen and Tushar Mahadeo.
DCC Squad: Jadon Campbell Capt, Romeo Deonarain V/Capt, Jonathan Van Lange, Prem Permaul, Jayden Dowlin, Wavell Allen, Malik Hopkinson, Keshawn Silus, Inderjeet Nanan, Daniel Motoo, Joshua Walcott and Romel Singh.

