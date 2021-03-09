Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cocaine found in bones of salted fish destined for Miami

Mar 09, 2021 News

The pencil wrapped parcel protruding from the backbone of the salted fish.

The 280 plastic wrapped pencil shaped parcels of cocaine recovered by CANU.

Kaieteur News – Hidden inside the bones of salted fish destined for Miami, USA, ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) found 280 pieces of “plastic wrapped, pencil shaped parcels” with suspected cocaine.
According to CANU, the drug bust was made yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
During a search at the Cargo Shed, ranks proceeded to open a consignment of salted fish intended for export. Stuffed inside the “back bones” of the fish ranks noticed the strange pencil parcel containing the suspected narcotic.
So far, CANU has managed to apprehend six suspects who might be responsible for the shipment.

 

DCC to face Bel Air Rubis and EBE Under17s in 30-over matches

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Under17 cricket team of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will be in action tomorrow and Friday in two 30-over matches at their Queenstown venue. The action starts at 4:30pm...
Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina/ GuyanaNRA Smallbore Action Pistol Match

Mar 09, 2021

Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina/...

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket equipment to WCC

Mar 09, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies presents cricket...

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

NAFICO on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Mar 09, 2021

NAFICO on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

Local World Archery Americas official sends Women's Day message as logo competition launched

Mar 09, 2021

Local World Archery Americas official sends...

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

Kildonan Cricket Club elects new office bearers

Mar 09, 2021

Kildonan Cricket Club elects new office bearers

Mar 09, 2021

Mar 09, 2021

