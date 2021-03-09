Cocaine found in bones of salted fish destined for Miami

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Hidden inside the bones of salted fish destined for Miami, USA, ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) found 280 pieces of “plastic wrapped, pencil shaped parcels” with suspected cocaine.
According to CANU, the drug bust was made yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
During a search at the Cargo Shed, ranks proceeded to open a consignment of salted fish intended for export. Stuffed inside the “back bones” of the fish ranks noticed the strange pencil parcel containing the suspected narcotic.
So far, CANU has managed to apprehend six suspects who might be responsible for the shipment.
