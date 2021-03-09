Cheddi’s successors have completely ignored good governance

Dear Editor,

The late PPP leader, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, must be turning in his grave with what passes as governance – institutionalization of corruption. His successors have completely ignored his contributions to the rise of the party and promotion of good governance. They don’t even show up any more at his funeral monument paying tribute to him. Look at who was sent to place a wreath at the tomb of Cheddi. It is total disrespect for an iconic figure. As the wreath was being put on his tomb, Cheddi must have turned in his grave and grimaced. Cheddi and his wife, Janet, have been discarded and totally disrespected. They are hardly remembered by their ungrateful party comrades.

Yours truly,

Sharmila Ally