Cheddi’s successors have completely ignored good governance

Latest update March 9th, 2021 12:06 AM
Mar 09, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The late PPP leader, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, must be turning in his grave with what passes as governance – institutionalization of corruption. His successors have completely ignored his contributions to the rise of the party and promotion of good governance. They don’t even show up any more at his funeral monument paying tribute to him. Look at who was sent to place a wreath at the tomb of Cheddi. It is total disrespect for an iconic figure. As the wreath was being put on his tomb, Cheddi must have turned in his grave and grimaced. Cheddi and his wife, Janet, have been discarded and totally disrespected. They are hardly remembered by their ungrateful party comrades.
Yours truly,
Sharmila Ally
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]