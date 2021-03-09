Big Man Cricket Tournament not approved by GCB

Kaieteur News – An Official Release by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has informed that, “The GCB hereby takes this opportunity to reliably inform all County Boards, their affiliate associations/Committees and their subsidiary clubs that to date, any cricket tournament being held under the auspices of Big Man Cricket and/or under or for a body purporting to represent the ” Big Man Cricket” is Not approved by the GCB.”

The release further informed, “It should be noted that the GCB finds it highly disturbing that there appears to be continued attempts to conduct Big Man Cricket tournament(s) that is/are not approved by the GCB. The GCB views the aligned actions of individuals so interested in hosting such tournament(s) as subverting the role and responsibility of the GCB by preparing to organize and manage the purported tournament(s), as well as the probable hosting of a cricket tournament which may attract regional teams.”

“This is highly unacceptable and the GCB is not prepared to have the formation of bodies subverting its obligations and interest. As a consequence, the GCB feels oblique to communicate the information aforementioned, so that the relevant representatives of cricket entities can be cognizant of the GCB’s present position on “BIG Man Cricket Tournament(s)”, the release concluded.