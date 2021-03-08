Suriname deports four Guyanese men

Kaieteur News – Four Guyanese men who had been jailed in Suriname were yesterday deported to Guyana.

The four deportees are, Andre Rajmangal, 39, of Lot 151 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven; Govinda Dhanraj, 31, of 392 Block 12, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Shanandeen Bacchus, 47, of Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six; and Nazim Shaw, 58,of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to police reports, the men were handed over the Guyanese authorities at around 13:00 hrs.

Before releasing them, they will be profiled by investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary. A background check will be made on each one of them as well. This is to ascertain if they might have been wanted for any crimes committed in Guyana.

Bacchus, according to police served two-years in a Suriname prison for trafficking narcotics. Rajmangal on the other hand, had been jailed for one month because he overstayed his time in the country.

Dhanraj, was convicted of a domestic violence assault charge by the Surinamese court and had been imprisoned for two months, while Shaw spent two years behind bars for unlawful wounding.