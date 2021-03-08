Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suriname deports four Guyanese men

Mar 08, 2021 News

Deportee: Andre Rajmangal

Deportee: Nazim Shaw

Deportee:
Govinda Dhanraj

Deportee Shanandeen Bacchus

Kaieteur News – Four Guyanese men who had been jailed in Suriname were yesterday deported to Guyana.
The four deportees are, Andre Rajmangal, 39, of Lot 151 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven; Govinda Dhanraj, 31, of 392 Block 12, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Shanandeen Bacchus, 47, of Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six; and Nazim Shaw, 58,of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
According to police reports, the men were handed over the Guyanese authorities at around 13:00 hrs.
Before releasing them, they will be profiled by investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary. A background check will be made on each one of them as well. This is to ascertain if they might have been wanted for any crimes committed in Guyana.
Bacchus, according to police served two-years in a Suriname prison for trafficking narcotics. Rajmangal on the other hand, had been jailed for one month because he overstayed his time in the country.
Dhanraj, was convicted of a domestic violence assault charge by the Surinamese court and had been imprisoned for two months, while Shaw spent two years behind bars for unlawful wounding.

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

 

Sports

GSCL Inc President’s Cup…Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles; Regal, Speedboat declared joint winners after open final abandoned

GSCL Inc President’s Cup…Regal clinch Masters and Legends...

Mar 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Read More
AAG second development meet…Archibald wins 100m dash again

AAG second development meet…Archibald wins...

Mar 08, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Mar 08, 2021

Big Man Cricket to hold pre-tournament meeting

Big Man Cricket to hold pre-tournament meeting

Mar 08, 2021

Panko Steel Fabrication on board with Big Man Cricket

Panko Steel Fabrication on board with Big Man...

Mar 08, 2021

BCB/Elizabeth Styles (2019) U-21 Final Sinclair’s (3-37 & 73) and Gopilall’s (50*) guides RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour to title

BCB/Elizabeth Styles (2019) U-21 Final...

Mar 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Read between the lines

    You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]