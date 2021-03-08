Panko Steel Fabrication on board with Big Man Cricket

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Panko Steel Fabrication of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of Big Man Cricket which is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 13th 2021.
Panko Steel Fabrication has been in the fabrication business for several years now and has poured slabs, fabricated and installed several steel structures of various levels throughout the country and is well known for their excellent reputation in the steel fabrication business.
The family-owned business is headed by Lakram Ramsundar popularly known as Panko and his son, Andy Ramsundar, who serves as the engineer of Panko Steel Fabrication.
Panko readily agreed to co-sponsor this Big Man Cricket tournament since he was of the opinion that it would help to get our senior cricketers more actively involved in the game of cricket which ultimately would lead to healthier lifestyles and enhancement of community involvement by these veterans. They can also serve as role models for their children and the other youths in the community.
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]