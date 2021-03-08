Panko Steel Fabrication on board with Big Man Cricket

Kaieteur News – Panko Steel Fabrication of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of Big Man Cricket which is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 13th 2021.

Panko Steel Fabrication has been in the fabrication business for several years now and has poured slabs, fabricated and installed several steel structures of various levels throughout the country and is well known for their excellent reputation in the steel fabrication business.

The family-owned business is headed by Lakram Ramsundar popularly known as Panko and his son, Andy Ramsundar, who serves as the engineer of Panko Steel Fabrication.

Panko readily agreed to co-sponsor this Big Man Cricket tournament since he was of the opinion that it would help to get our senior cricketers more actively involved in the game of cricket which ultimately would lead to healthier lifestyles and enhancement of community involvement by these veterans. They can also serve as role models for their children and the other youths in the community.