Officer at G/Town Magistrates’ Court tests positive for COVID-19

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A police officer attached to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). As a result, concerns were raised and other officers have since been tested for the virus.
Kaieteur News was told that the police sergeant attached to one of the courts is in a critical condition at the COVID-19 hospital.
Guyana recently recorded its 200th COVID-19 related deaths. While speaking to officers who work at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, they shared that they are concerned about their health since not everyone at the court was tested.
One officer stated that only the officers who worked in the courtroom with the police sergeant that tested positive were tested.
He believes that the entire courtroom should be fumigated and that everyone should be tested. Others are also asking for the court’s operations to be shut down to give officers the opportunity to be quarantined.
Kaieteur News was also told that the police sergeant tested positive for the virus sometime between February 22, 2021 and February 25, 2021.
The courtroom that the police sergeant works in has since halted all of its operations, but the other courtrooms are still fully operational.
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]