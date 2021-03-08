GSCL Inc President’s Cup…Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles; Regal, Speedboat declared joint winners after open final abandoned

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the open category due a breach of covid 19 regulations by the spectators when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc President’s T20 Cup concluded yesterday.

Regal beat Wellman by nine wickets in the Masters final at the Everest Cricket Club.

Batting first, Wellman Masters were handed a solid start by Greg De Franca and Azeemul Haniff. The duo put on 82 for the first wicket before Roy Persaud provided Regal Masters with the breakthrough by having Haniff caught for 24.

De Franca struck two fours and six sixes before he was removed by Mohamed Ayube for a top score of 61.

Wellman Masters then lost Troy Lewis, caught off Ayube for 14, however Rawl Reid and Patrick Khan with 24 and 13 not out respectively saw them to 146-6. Ayube claimed 2-39.

Anil Durga sent back opener Chien Gittens without scoring as Regal Masters lost their first wicket with the score on 10. However, Richard Latif and Ejaz Mohamed rallied their team to victory with an unbeaten second wicket stand of 138.

Latif struck seven fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 84, while Mohamed slammed two fours and five sixes in scoring 54 as Regal Masters responded with 148-1 in 14.2 overs.

Latif was named man-of-the-match, while Ayube was voted MVP.

Regal defeated Parika Defenders by eight wickets in the Legends final.

Parika Defenders took first strike and lost openers Unnis Yusuf (00) and Oswald Chandler (01) both falling to Parsram Persaud as they were reduced to 6-2.

David Harper sent back Ramesh Narine for five and Glen Fredericks for one as Parika Defenders were further reduced to 7-4. Parika Defenders never recovered and were restricted for 66-8. Ramo Malone made 27 as Persaud took 2-9, David Harper had 2-12 and Fazleem Mohamed 2-18.

Regal Legends lost Mahase Chunilall for 18 and Eon Abel for 10 in the chase before Eric Thomas and Harper saw them home as they replied with 69-2 in 13.1 overs. Thomas made an unbeaten 20 and Harper 17 not out. David Harper was named man-of-the-match and Ramesh Narine the MVP.

Regal All-Stars were 18 -2 in five overs in reply to Speedboat 116 all out in 18.4 overs when the game was halted. Ameer Mohamed made 23 and Vickash Dhaniram scored 20 for Speedboat. Bowling for Regal All-Stars, Delroy Pereira captured 4-27 and Ravindra Ramnauth 2-26.

The winning teams in the Masters and Legends categories pocketed a trophy and $500,000 each, while the runners-up received a trophy and $100,000 apiece. The prizes in the open division were evenly distributed.