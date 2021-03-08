Govt. secures US$228M in loans for two roads

…will hand oversight role to private consultant

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government has contracted in excess of US$228M in loans in order to fund the construction of an asphaltic Linden to Mabura road as well as for the construction of the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage project between Ogle and Eccles.

As such, the Ministry of Public Works is currently in the process of looking to pre-qualify contractors for the Linden-Mabura road, in addition to a Consultant for the management of the project.

According to the request from the Ministry’s Work Services Group, US$178M has been secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) for the Linden-Mabura road project.

The advertised scope of details for the proposed road project highlights the upgrading of 121 kilometres of gravel road—extending from Linden to Mabura Hill—to that of an asphaltic concrete road.

Key elements identified in the scope of works, in addition to the road, includes the construction of reinforced concrete bridges at a span of 20 metres in addition to culverts, drains and other ancillary construction.

Following the prequalification of contractors for the project, the Ministry said it is preparing to go to tender by May for construction.

Notably, among the criteria set out for potential contractors, is the need to demonstrate an annual turnover during the past five years, of US$80M and demonstrable cash flow—including access to credit—of at least US$13.5M.

This is in addition to “experience as a prime contractor in the construction of at least two assignments of a nature and complexity comparable to the proposed project activity within the last five years, each of a value of at least US$80M.”

The invitation to contractors was publicized yesterday in addition to another request for Consultants.

According to the invite, the Work Services Group “wishes to procure services for the management of the implementation of the project on behalf of the Government of Guyana.”

The Ministry said, “The objective of the consultancy is to effectively manage the various project interfaces and coordinate the implementation of project…this will entail timely and efficient implementation of the project scope through the application of procurement, project management, contract administration and other technical expertize.”

The duration of the consultancy, according to the Ministry is five years—to commence after a short-listing process.

Notably, the Guyana Government will reserve the right to not be bound, “to assign any reason for not short listing any application and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.”

Additionally, the Work Services Group announced that Government has secured a US$50M line of credit from the Indian Exim (Export/Import) Bank for the East Bank-East Coast road link.

The scope of works for this project, according to the Ministry, includes the construction of 7.8 kilometres of virgin road with an asphaltic concrete finish along the main road alignment.”

That proposed road link between Ogle and Eccles is envisioned to be a four-lane highway with a center median creating two traffic lanes in each direction. It will also entail the construction of concrete drains, sidewalks and a utility corridor along the length of the roadway.

Additionally the project envisions a two-lane connector road to be constructed at Eccles-Haggs Bosch.

Consultancy services for this project is expected to be paid for by the Guyana Government, with the administration, again retaining the right to give no reasons for refusing potential consultants.