Fruta Conquerors kick off GoFundMe campaign for Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Kaieteur News – Reigning Elite League champions Fruta Conquerors have launched a GoFundMe campaign to seek the generous support of football fans in Guyana and the Diaspora for their 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield campaign next month.

The club has a minimum working budget of GYD $5Million to cover the squad’s preparation for and participation in the tournament, including the cost of training and travel. The Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield, open to title-winning clubs from the 27 Caribbean Football Union members that do not organise professional football, begins in Curacao on April 23rd.

“Fruta Conquerors is deeply honoured to represent the Golden Arrowhead again in this year’s Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield,” said Colin Gittens, Fruta Conquerors President. “We know everyone wants to see the players have the best chance possible to showcase their talents on this stage and make Guyana proud, so we are asking the nation and Diaspora to partner with us on this incredible journey.”

“Preparing for and participating in the Club Shield requires a huge investment that stretches well beyond the resources of our amateur football club,” he said. “This GoFundMe campaign offers everyone the chance to play their own important and valuable part in helping Fruta Conquerors make its mark on this competition.”

The GoFundMe campaign, which enables fans from all over the world to contribute with any size of donation to the team’s Club Shield journey via a secure online payment platform, can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-fruta-conquerors-in-the-caribbean-shield.

Fruta Conquerors represented Guyana in the 2019 edition of the tournament but did not make it past the group stage. This year, the Conquerors have been drawn in Group C against Hope International (St Vincent and the Grenadines) and SV Racing Club Aruba.

“We believe we have a really good chance of progressing from the group stage to the semi-finals this year,” said Gittens. “Let’s all get behind the players and unite our resources to help them succeed.”

The winners of the tournament will play the fourth-placed team in the 2021 Caribbean Club Championship for a spot in the 2021 Concacaf League.

Additionally, the club would like to assure all donors that every iota of donation would be publicly accounted for in keeping with above board accountability.