Dorado Speed Swim Club stages protest

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Members of the Dorado Speed Swim have staged a peaceful protest at Lilliendaal after they have not been able to use the National Aquatic Center for training.
According to a release, the protest stemmed after other groups, who are more at risk of contracting the virus than swimmers whose medium used during training is chlorinated water, being given permission to train and hold competitions.
The swimmers and their parents/guardians are seeking answers, why they are not being allowed to train.
The release stated that swimmers from Caribbean countries, with whom locals have to compete with are allowed back into the pool for training while following strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Several of the clubs’ age group swimmers had made the 2019 CARIFTA Qualifying times before the lockdown.
The competitive swimmers are feeling frustrated, especially after seeing competition results from their sister Caribbean countries, and still no permission is being given for them to reopen the pool for training. The newly elected president of GASA, Mr. Dwayne Scott has been working assiduously in trying to get the authorities responsible to grant permission for a limited number of swimmers who have been considered as our “CARIFTA” medal hopefuls to train, but to no avail.
The qualifying period for Carifta 2021 based on GASA guidelines is April 2020 to March 2021. The following swimmers are on course to obtain at least one qualifying time for Carifta 2021:
Raekwon Noel (15-17): 200m (B), 1500m (A)Freestyle, 200m (B) Backstroke, 50m (C), 200m (A) Butterfly, 400m (B) Individual Medley
Elliott Gonsalves (13-14): 200m (B) Freestyle, 100m (B) Backstroke, 50m (B), 100m (C) Breaststroke, 200m (A) Butterfly, 200m (A), 400m (A) Individual Medley
Maiya Ifill (15-17): 50m Freestyle, 50m (C) Butterfly
Vladimir Woodroffe (13-14): 50m (C), 200m (B) Backstroke
Aleka Persaud (13-14): 100m (B) Freestyle, 50m (B) Breaststroke, 200m (C) Individual Medley
Paul Mahaica (13-14): 200m (C) Butterfly
Athalcy Hunte (13-14): 50m, 100m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly
Patrice Mahaica (13-14): 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke
The following swimmers are within 2 seconds of obtaining a qualifying time:
Donna Carter (15-17): 50m, 200m Backstroke
Latisha Blair (15-17): 50m Backstroke
Monique Watson (13-14): 50m, 200m Breaststroke
Joseph Matthews (15-17): 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly
Daniel Claxton (15-17): 50m Freestyle
Ethan Gonsalves (15-17): 50m Freestyle
Zara Crane (13-14) 50m Breaststroke
