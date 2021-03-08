COVID-19 case toll increases with 35 new infections

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the case toll increased to 8,807.
The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 in institutional quarantine, 40 in institutional isolation and 444 in home isolation.
Additionally, a total of 8,114 persons have recovered to date, with eight new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 201 deaths.
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]