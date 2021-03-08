COVID-19 case toll increases with 35 new infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the case toll increased to 8,807.

The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 in institutional quarantine, 40 in institutional isolation and 444 in home isolation.

Additionally, a total of 8,114 persons have recovered to date, with eight new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 201 deaths.