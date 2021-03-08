Big Man Cricket to hold pre-tournament meeting

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Plans are heating up for the eagerly awaited commencement of the Big Man Cricket T25 Over45s tournament. The BMC Committee is inviting one or two representatives from each registered Team to be present at the BMC Pre-Tournament meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 9th at 5.30pm at the GCC Upper Pavilion.
Umpires, scorers and commentators are also invited to attend this important meeting to uplift their copy of the playing conditions.
The launch of this tournament is slated to be held on Friday, March 12th at the GCC Upper Pavilion at 2.00pm.
