BCB/Elizabeth Styles (2019) U-21 Final Sinclair’s (3-37 & 73) and Gopilall’s (50*) guides RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour to title

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson in Berbice

In another dominant all-round display, Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team led by solid knocks from man-of-the-match Junior Sinclair and Mahendra Gopilall guided their team to a comfortable 7-wicket win over arch rivals Albion Cricket Club on Saturday last in the final of the BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 (2019) tournament.

Played at the Area ‘H’ ground, home of the Rose Hall Town side, the match was originally scheduled for 50-overs but had to be reduced to 31-overs per side owing to a sharp shower of rain which chased the players and umpires off the ground around 11:20hrs after play got underway at 10:00hrs.

Albion had earlier won the toss and elected to bat. When rain intervened, they were 18-2 off 10.3 overs with Captain Adrian Sukwah and Sarwan Chaitnarine at the crease. Following the resumption of play at 14:00hrs, Chaitnarine (03) did not last for long as he was smartly stumped by Chanderpaul Govindhan off the bowling of Junior Sinclair; the first of his three wickets.

The foundation for Albion CC’s eventual score of 159-9 was their Captain Adrian Sukwah who capitalised on two dropped chances at 28 and 35 (team total was 59-4) to top score with 65 (6×4 1×6).

He eventually fell to a catch on the midwicket boundary by Keavlon Anderson off the bowling of off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud with the score on 93-5. Anderson made amends as he was the player to drop Sukwah on both occasions. With the Albion innings stuttering, a late cameo from the pugnacious left-handed batsman Antonio February of 42 (3×4 3×6) and Kevin Umora’s 19 (1×4 1×6) added some respectability to the overall total as Albion ended on 159-9.

The only other batsman to reach double figures was Ramesh Kasinauth with 10; extras contributed 12 (11 wides & 1 leg bye). Sinclair was the leading wicket taker with 3-37 from his 7-overs.

Support came from Jonathan Rampersaud (2-63) from 5 overs with Silus Tyndall (1-11), Kevlon Anderson (1-12) and Keith Simpson (1-23), chipping in. Set 160 to win their first Under-21 title having lost twice before to Blairmont Cricket Club, the powerful RHT batting made light work of the total as they ended on 160-3 to win by 7-wickets.

Classy batting by opener Sinclair who smacked 73 (7×4 4×6) saw him having to shore up the innings after his opening partner Lucas Arthur was run out for 05 with the score on 18. Captain Kevlon Anderson suffered similarly in another mix-up with Sinclair when he was looking dangerous on 19 (2×4) and the score at 56-2.

Thereafter, Sinclair took on the responsibility of batting out most of the remaining overs to see his team home and that he did even as he was eventually struck in front by Ramesh Kasinauth for 73 at 139-3.

He {Sinclair} featured in a valuable third wicket partnership of 83 with Mahendra Gopilall who struck the winning runs, a towering six off the bowling of Kevin Umora to see his side to their first title at this level, Gopilall ending on 50* (4×4 2×6). Jonathan Rampersaud was on 10*; RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, 160-3 off 24.4 overs to win by three wickets. Gopilall and Rampersaud featured in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 21.

BCB President Hilbert Foster was on hand to thank the players and officials for making the tournament a success despite the fact that the covid-19 pandemic delayed its completion from last March.

This year’s tournament is expected to bowl off in the near future, whilst those players who would not be eligible can rest assured that a U-23 competition would be organised for them to continue to develop their skills, Foster informed.

Cheques for $100,000 and $50,000 respectively were handed over to the winning Captain, Kevlon Anderson and Adrian Sukwa by BCB Secretary, Angelia Haniff and Committee Member, Neil Rudder.