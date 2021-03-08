Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

AAG second development meet…Archibald wins 100m dash again

Mar 08, 2021 Sports

Olympic hopeful Emanuel Archibal (right) won the 100m dash.

Kaieteur News – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held their second developmental meet of the year yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Onderneeming.
A decent amount of athletes turned out for the meet with the intention of qualifying for this year’s CARIFTA games and the Tokyo Olympics.
Among the winners yesterday were Cleveland Thomas, Devaun Barrington, Anfernee Headecker and Emanuel Archibald.
Archibald won the men’s open 100m in 10.24s despite a slow start and up to press time was leading the incomplete long jump event with a leap of 8.07m.
More details in tomorrow’s issue.

