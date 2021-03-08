AAG second development meet…Archibald wins 100m dash again

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held their second developmental meet of the year yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Onderneeming.
A decent amount of athletes turned out for the meet with the intention of qualifying for this year’s CARIFTA games and the Tokyo Olympics.
Among the winners yesterday were Cleveland Thomas, Devaun Barrington, Anfernee Headecker and Emanuel Archibald.
Archibald won the men’s open 100m in 10.24s despite a slow start and up to press time was leading the incomplete long jump event with a leap of 8.07m.
More details in tomorrow’s issue.
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]