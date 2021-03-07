Relatives of woman who died at GPHC hospital, file police report over belongings

– say missing phone might have evidence of conflict between deceased and nurse

Kaieteur News – Relatives of the late Venesha Lewis, who died along with her baby, last week, yesterday filed a report with the police at Central Police Station over her missing belongings. Kaieteur News had reported that following Lewis’s death, her cellphone, gold earrings and approximately $20,000 was missing from her belongings that were left at the New Amsterdam Hospital after she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Relatives were willing to let that go, but just days ago, they were informed that a nurse who had been attending to Venesha at the New Amsterdam Hospital was one of the persons that she had an exchange of words with on social media.

The woman’s brother, Leon Lewis, explained to reporters, “we didn’t concern for the phone at first, but after we learned that the phone had information that shows a relationship between the nurse and Venesha, that is when we started to push for the phone.”

He disclosed that in a murder that occurred on September 6, 2020, at Albion, the victim is the nephew of one of the nurses that reportedly attended to Lewis.

“The guy that did the killing is Venesha’s brother-in-law, but they (nurse and Venesha) had exchanged some words on Facebook, but now they delete everything with that on Facebook,” he said. He added that the nurse along with other relatives had issued threats to Venesha in the past when they attended court hearings for the murder case and one of the threats were, “One of yall gon drop in my hands one day.” Leon Lewis said it is reason enough to deduce that what occurred to Venesha Lewis may have been a deliberate act and as such, he believes that it should be investigated by the police. Hence, a report was filed.

Meanwhile, the brother told Kaieteur News that the Regional Health Officer for Region Six, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, had visited their home at Williamsburg and apologized for what took place; she however did not provide any answers to the relatives as it relates to what might had happened at the institution she supervises, he said.

He added that they inquired about the phone from the RHO, but she indicated that she forgot it. Lewis said they spoke to Regional Chairman, David Armogan, sometime after and he told them that the phone, money and Venesha’s earring were found, but when they spoke to the RHO again to retrieve it, they were told that the phone could not be found. Lewis said when the RHO visited, she picked up her cellphone and appeared to have spoken to someone by the name of Mr. Khan, who she told, “Please put Venesha Lewis’ phone in my office drawer.”

“All of a sudden the phone gone missing again, but we need that phone, my sister was trying to tell us something because she sent a pic of the nurse that she had the exchange with,” he said.

Meanwhile, mother of the dead woman, Claris Cecil, said it has been difficult coping with their deaths. She said that Venesha held the fort in their household after her husband (Venesha’s dad) was not working for months. She said her daughter provided for the household and still took care of her children that have been left behind.

“I lost my big daughter, she was healthy. Me husband na work for months and she use to provide food in this house. Me daughter look after we and she children them too,” she said.

The final rites for Venesha and her daughter are expected to be performed today, they will be buried at the Rose Hall Town Cemetery.