Man chopped, robbed during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A resident of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday chopped to his head, beaten and robbed during a home invasion.

Recovering from the chop wound and nursing injuries to his body is Eyon Campbelle, 45.

According to police, Campbelle’s one-flat concrete home was invaded around 02:30Hrs.

Campbelle told police that he was startled out of his bed by footsteps in his bedroom. When three men armed with a gun and cutlass confronted him.

The men, he told investigators, demanded that he hand them cash and other valuables. Campbelle reportedly complied and gave them $350,000 but they asked for more.

Campbelle told them, reported police that he had no more money and they chopped him to his head. They lashed him several times to his body with the cutlass as well. The men then took away his cellphone, a Samsung J2 Core valued $35,000 and carted off with a DVD player and a 42-inch Sony flat Screen TV.

Police are currently on the hunt for the suspects.