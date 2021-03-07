Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

High Court to sell off errant rice millers’ assets to pay off farmers

Mar 07, 2021 News

Rice farmer, Jeetlall Ramraj.

Kaieteur News – More than three years after the High Court would have found Turhane Doerga, Vijay Doerga, Ruimzeight Rice Processors, Ruimzeight Rice Industries Ltd. and associated Rice Exporters Inc. failed to pay their debts owed to rice farmers, a decision has since been taken to dispose of the company’s assets in order to make good on the payments.
The decision has since been formally published in the Official Gazette, where it was noted that even since the judgment in favour of rice farmer Jeetlall Ramraj was obtained in November 2018 the debtor has failed to pay as ordered.
Jeetlall has since successfully requested that the debtor’s property be sold in order to satisfy the judgment debt.
The High Court at the time—presided over by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall—ordered the defendants in the matter to pay Ramraj $12.4M with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from July 4, 2017 to September 13, 2017 and thereafter at the rate of 4 per cent until fully paid.
The identified assets now up for sale include trucks, dust collectors, industrial compressors and transformers, industrial conveyors with accompanying motors, rice graders, shelters and air filters among others.
Jeetlall Ramraj, a rice farmer for more than 20 years, had in the past lamented that while the court ordered Turhane Doerga and the other four individuals and entities to disburse payments to the tune of $12.4M for paddy supplied, a payment is yet to be made.
This subsequently led to protest action by a number of rice farmers claiming to be owed in excess of $50M.
Doerga had previously denied owing anyone “a single cent” and claimed that the protest action by the farmers was politically motivated. It was alleged that Doerga paid part of the money owed to Ramraj and had some $12.4M outstanding which led to the matter being taken to court.

