Govt. drafting legislation to establish border patrol unit.

Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall on Monday last announced that the government is currently drafting a Bill to facilitate the establishment of a border patrol unit.
During his budget presentation, Nandlall said “From a defence point of view, in order to strengthen our ability to protect our borders, a Bill is being drafted for the establishment of a Border Patrol Unit which will supplement the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force in securing and protecting our borders.”
Guyana’s borders are porous, and this has resulted in a particularly unmanageable influx of Venezuelan refugees, numbering in the thousands.
The need to monitor the borders is even more pronounced, now that Venezuela is escalating tensions with its claims over the Essequibo region.
In addition to a proposal to include Essequibo in Venezuela’s Constitution, a powerful Venezuelan lawmaker named Hermann Escarrá has announced that Venezuela intends to carry out military exercises in the region. Escarrá, who is the Chairman of Venezuela’s ‘Special Commission for the Defence of the Guayana Esequiba Territory and Territorial Sovereignty’, met with the country’s military commanders and Defence Minister on February 24 to discuss the country’s next move.
