Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. drafting legislation to establish border patrol unit.

Mar 07, 2021 News

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall on Monday last announced that the government is currently drafting a Bill to facilitate the establishment of a border patrol unit.
During his budget presentation, Nandlall said “From a defence point of view, in order to strengthen our ability to protect our borders, a Bill is being drafted for the establishment of a Border Patrol Unit which will supplement the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force in securing and protecting our borders.”
Guyana’s borders are porous, and this has resulted in a particularly unmanageable influx of Venezuelan refugees, numbering in the thousands.
The need to monitor the borders is even more pronounced, now that Venezuela is escalating tensions with its claims over the Essequibo region.
In addition to a proposal to include Essequibo in Venezuela’s Constitution, a powerful Venezuelan lawmaker named Hermann Escarrá has announced that Venezuela intends to carry out military exercises in the region. Escarrá, who is the Chairman of Venezuela’s ‘Special Commission for the Defence of the Guayana Esequiba Territory and Territorial Sovereignty’, met with the country’s military commanders and Defence Minister on February 24 to discuss the country’s next move.

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

 

Sports

Inaugural WeCare\Strathavon UMANI Mahaica Softball Cup on today

Inaugural WeCare\Strathavon UMANI Mahaica Softball Cup on today

Mar 07, 2021

Umani and S&S Supermarket comes onboard Kaieteur News – All is set for exciting action today as the National Covid-19 Task Force has given green light for the staging of the WeCare...
Read More
GSCL Inc President’s Cup Regal secure final berths; Singh slams century for Speedboat

GSCL Inc President’s Cup Regal secure final...

Mar 07, 2021

No apologies for embracing democracy – Ninvalle tells AIBA president

No apologies for embracing democracy –...

Mar 07, 2021

GFF opens “M-FAP” applications for members to access annual funding

GFF opens “M-FAP” applications for members to...

Mar 07, 2021

GFF honours memory of former national player Neil Humphrey

GFF honours memory of former national player Neil...

Mar 07, 2021

Dorado Speed Swim Club pays tribute to its fallen President Maurice Watson

Dorado Speed Swim Club pays tribute to its fallen...

Mar 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]