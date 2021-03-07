ERC to host National Conversation at month end

Kaieteur News – With the current Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) set to expire next month, it will be hosting its second National Conversation on improving ethnic relations in Guyana on Saturday March 20, 2021.

The ERC first introduced the National Conversation in December last year in collaboration with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator and the University of Guyana (UG). The main goal according to the Commission was to have frank and open discussions to capture different views on factors that impede ethnic harmony and recommendations for the compilation of a report, which was to be submitted to the National Assembly and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

The first one was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the same practice will be kept for the second. It will be hosted from 9:00 hrs. to 16:00 hrs. on the given date via the ZOOM application for those who wish to participate. It will also be live-streamed on the ERC’s Facebook page.

Both, President, Irfaan Ali, and Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, were invited to address the opening session at the last National Conversation. Presentations were also given by the ERC’s Chairman General Bishop, Reverend Dr. John Smith; Mikiko Tanaka, UN Resident Coordinator and UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin.

The conversations are being held following two years of racial tensions subsequent to the passing of the no-confidence motion in 2018 and the harrowing five-month election saga, which escalated the situation.